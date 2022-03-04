Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE GOEV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.23. 2,794,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,362. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.11. Canoo has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canoo will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canoo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,693,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Canoo by 17.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,349,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after purchasing an additional 636,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canoo by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 225,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Canoo by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 292,403 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Canoo by 30.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 455,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

