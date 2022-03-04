Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

CFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

CFX stock opened at C$5.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$4.92 and a one year high of C$10.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$332.04 million and a PE ratio of 7.14.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

