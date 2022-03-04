Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CFPZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of CFPZF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.24. 2,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,991. Canfor has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

