Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $31.36. 6,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 747,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,612 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $148,333,000 after buying an additional 65,797 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,878 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 638.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

