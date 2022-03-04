Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $31.36. 6,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 747,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.
About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)
Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.
