Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

TSE CNQ traded up C$2.85 on Friday, hitting C$75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 624,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,855. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$35.83 and a 52-week high of C$76.73. The stock has a market cap of C$88.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.05.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total transaction of C$485,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$5,503,678.13. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.54, for a total transaction of C$345,318.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,879 shares of company stock worth $16,340,267.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

