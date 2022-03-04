Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) will post sales of $75.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.00 million and the lowest is $75.50 million. Camtek posted sales of $57.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $309.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $312.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $332.85 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $335.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. Camtek’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Camtek stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. 3,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,541. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. Camtek has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

