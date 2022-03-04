Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $27.29 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 72,864 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 258,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

