Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.57.
NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $17.43.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.