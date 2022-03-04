Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.