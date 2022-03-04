California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 983 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

AVNS stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.03 and a beta of 0.85. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

