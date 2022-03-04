California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,336 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 837,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 67.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.79. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.