California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 728 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.15.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

IRTC stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.83. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $148.62.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

