California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 391 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 235.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -27.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.