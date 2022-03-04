California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 135 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TTEC were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TTEC during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TTEC by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $90.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

