California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in StepStone Group by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after buying an additional 140,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 264.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 44,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 100.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 78,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $33.26 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STEP shares. Raymond James cut shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

