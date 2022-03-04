Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,400 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 2,170,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CXBMF shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of CXBMF stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.02.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

