Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Up 90.4% in February

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the January 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:CHI opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $863,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 931,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after acquiring an additional 88,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

