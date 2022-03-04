Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Up 90.4% in February

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the January 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:CHI opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $16.44.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.