Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHY opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

