Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Price Up 6.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $56.00. The stock traded as high as $52.08 and last traded at $51.86. Approximately 2,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 410,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WHD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

