Cactus (NYSE:WHD) PT Raised to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.50 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WHD. Tudor Pickering lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Cactus alerts:

NYSE:WHD opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. Cactus has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.