C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 130,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,160,333 shares.The stock last traded at $23.49 and had previously closed at $22.66.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AI. Bank of America lowered C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, decreased their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

