C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, cut their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

NYSE AI opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. C3.ai has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $98.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.15.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 312,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 140,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 742,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

