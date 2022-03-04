C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, cut their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.
NYSE AI opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. C3.ai has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $98.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 312,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 140,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 742,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.
About C3.ai (Get Rating)
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
