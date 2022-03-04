BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BYD in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BYD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get BYD alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of BYDDY stock opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01. BYD has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $82.50.

BYD Company Profile (Get Rating)

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.