BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BYD in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BYD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
BYD Company Profile (Get Rating)
BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.
