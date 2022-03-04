BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading 27.1% Lower This Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $28.38 million and approximately $223.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

