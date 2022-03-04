BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.97. BTRS shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 5,820 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get BTRS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BTRS by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in BTRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BTRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BTRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in BTRS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.