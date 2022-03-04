BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target Cut to $13.00

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

BTRS stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. BTRS has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,976,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after buying an additional 5,866,172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the third quarter worth $30,765,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 778.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after buying an additional 2,872,363 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the third quarter worth $21,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

