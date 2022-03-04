BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.15) to GBX 240 ($3.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Shares of BTGOF opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

