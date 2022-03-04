BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.98. 674,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,912. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.75 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get BRP Group alerts:

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BRP Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BRP Group by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 24,471 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BRP Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BRP Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.