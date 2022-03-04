Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.83

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.83 and last traded at $33.83, with a volume of 1063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.