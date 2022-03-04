Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,735,000 after buying an additional 615,013 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,105 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,171,000 after buying an additional 39,094 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,721.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 30,330 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.48. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $116.25 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

