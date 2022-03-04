Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.24% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLTR. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 128,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 52,447 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 39,873 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 403.3% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 83,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 67,011 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $26.20.

