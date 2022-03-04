Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after buying an additional 284,030 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 273,187 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 862.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 175,107 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 886,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 158,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,417,000 after purchasing an additional 94,833 shares during the period.

BSJM opened at $22.98 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18.

