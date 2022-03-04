Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

NYSE NSC opened at $272.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.56.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

