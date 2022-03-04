Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 304.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,103 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,325,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,151,000 after buying an additional 416,628 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,143,000 after buying an additional 755,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after acquiring an additional 730,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 513,940 shares during the last quarter.

PAVE stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

