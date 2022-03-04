Brokers Set Expectations for Trex Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.
Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Trex stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. Trex has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trex (Get Rating)
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
