Brokers Set Expectations for Sutro Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

STRO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $384.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

