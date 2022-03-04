Brokers Set Expectations for Spin Master Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.18.

Spin Master stock opened at C$44.50 on Friday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$34.15 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$45.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

