Brokers Offer Predictions for SciPlay Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SciPlay in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for SciPlay’s FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SCPL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

SCPL opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $21,478,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,938,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,817,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in SciPlay by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 47,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SciPlay by 1,352.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 233,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 217,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

