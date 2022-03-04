Brokers Offer Predictions for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IPAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $115,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,155 shares of company stock worth $4,826,987. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

