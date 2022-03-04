Brokers Offer Predictions for Eurofins Scientific SE’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eurofins Scientific in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($140.45) to €110.00 ($123.60) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($140.45) to €105.00 ($117.98) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $100.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $151.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.50.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

