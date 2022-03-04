Brokerages Set Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Price Target at $495.00

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $495.00.
YARIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.99. 29,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,800. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.
About Yara International ASA (Get Rating)
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
