Brokerages Set Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Price Target at $495.00

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $495.00.

YARIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.99. 29,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,800. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

