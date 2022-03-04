Brokerages Set SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) PT at $74.00

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.97. 99,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SPX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SPX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPX by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in SPX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

