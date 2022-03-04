Brokerages Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Target Price at $109.88

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.13.

NEWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in New Relic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.