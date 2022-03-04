Brokerages Set JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target at $22.90

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JCDXF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €21.00 ($23.60) to €22.00 ($24.72) in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

