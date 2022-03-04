Brokerages Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target at $149.50

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.73.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.90 and its 200 day moving average is $92.83. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $148.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,999. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

