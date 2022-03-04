Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Target Price at GBX 5,662

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,662 ($75.97).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($76.48) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($75.27) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($81.85) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($72.45) to GBX 5,700 ($76.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG traded down GBX 272 ($3.65) on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,818 ($64.65). 432,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,974. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,928.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,813.60. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,314 ($57.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,376 ($72.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 44.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.