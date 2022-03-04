Brokerages Set Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target at $23.00

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of GOSS stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.04. 662,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,403. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,429,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after acquiring an additional 66,816 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $11,059,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

