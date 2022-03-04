Brokerages Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Target Price at $17.44

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.81.

ERF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. 137,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.74. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

