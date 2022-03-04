Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Target Price at C$18.68

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.68.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 6.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$12.73 and a 1 year high of C$17.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.57.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

