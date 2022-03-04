Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Target Price at C$18.68

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.68.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 6.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$12.73 and a 1 year high of C$17.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.57.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (Get Rating)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.