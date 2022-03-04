Brokerages Set Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target at $13.20

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYXT shares. UBS Group began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $10,000,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 568,641 shares in the last quarter.

CYXT stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

