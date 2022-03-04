Brokerages Set Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT at $42.88

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

CBWBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock remained flat at $$29.54 during midday trading on Thursday. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.